Warnings by firm ignored

The deaths of 31 children could have been avoided if BRD Medical College authorities had taken note of the warnings sent by liquid oxygen supplier Pushpa Sales. The firm last warned authorities 11 days ago that it would stop oxygen supply if dues of Rs 69 lakh were not cleared. Pushpa Sales Manager Deepankar Sharma, in a letter dated August 1, said the firm was making the last supply to keep the oxygen plant going for the next 4-5 days.

This was keeping in mind critical patients but will be forced to cut the supply if dues were not cleared.

Sharma further stated in the letter that the firm buys oxygen from a Dehradun-based company which has warned to stop supply because of pending dues.

"In such circumstances, it is requested to hospital authorities to clear the dues at once failing which we will be forced to stop the supply and will not bear any responsibility," the letter reads.

As per an agreement, Pushpa Sales was supposed to give a credit supply worth Rs 10 lakh, but the hospital was to clear all amounts over and above the credit limit to enjoy uninterrupted supply of oxygen. The hospital was supposed to make payment within 15 days of the company raising the bill.

Company officials claimed that for the past two years, since the hospital's oxygen plant became operational, hospital authorities were dilly-dallying payments.

Company officials claimed that they had also written to the Director-General of Medical Education and Gorakhpur's District Magistrate, requesting them to clear the dues but no action was taken.

BRD Medical College Principal Rajeev Mishra was not available for comments. District Magistrate Rajeev Rautela claimed that a payment of Rs 35 was released to the company but perhaps it did not reach its accounts.