Wardrobe policing: Mumbai school orders parents to dress 'decently'

A school in Mumbai, instead of monitoring students, has decided to pull up parents for their clothes.

Rizvi Springfield school in Bandra has made parents sign an undertaking with do's and don't of attire within school premises. According to a Mid-Day report, apart from dress code, parents have also been asked to submit their phones and electronic gadgets at the reception before entering the school building, while another clause states that the school is not liable to return the security deposit of parents discontinue the admission after April 1 or if students are dismissed for misbehaviour.

The school also went to add that if parents do not follow the rules, they will have to face consequences for it. “We knew what we were being made to was unethical, but we couldn't object, we are worried about our kids' future,” a parent told the tabloid.

Explaining why the school took this step, some parents spoke to Times of India. They said it was a move to "silence them" because they were protesting against the staff related issues, fee hikes and management, which did not go well with the school authorities.