War of words in Lok Sabha over cow vigilantism

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge led the Opposition charge saying that incidents of cow-related lynchings are increasing rather than decreasing.

A fierce debate that swirled around the contentious issue of cow vigilantism between the ruling BJP and the Congress shook the Lok Sabha on Monday. While the Congress MPs accused the Centre of "indirectly encouraging" cow vigilantism, the BJP MPs countered that the Opposition was "unconcerned" about the lynching of a Srinagar police officer.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge led the Opposition charge saying that incidents of cow-related lynchings are increasing rather than decreasing. He accused the Centre of being complicit in violence against people suspected of carrying beef, eating beef or owning cattle. "Don't make Lynchistan out of Hindustan," Kharge said.

Citing cases of mob violence in BJP-ruled states, Kharge alleged that the Centre was against minorities, Dalits and women. "The PM says he is against such violence, but what action has he taken? He (PM) says something and does something else," he said.

The BJP's counter-attack was led by Union minister Ananth Kumar and Hukumdev Narayan Yadav. They not only contended that the states where violence and lynching incidents have occurred are taking appropriate action, they also said "certain demons" have put on a "holy garb" to defame the government.

To make their case, they cited the lynching of Srinagar deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Ayub Pandith on June 23. "Is the mob lynching of DySP Ayub Pandith in Jammu and Kashmir not an incident worth mentioning?" asked Yadav, a BJP MP from Bihar's Madhubani. He added that there is a battle between two ideologies and those who follow the path of "economic development and nationalism" will emerge victorious.