Wanted: HAM radio operators

To handle situations where conventional communication networks break down in the wake of natural calamities like floods and earthquakes, the state government is creating a network of HAM radio operators. This will help agencies coordinate during pilgrimages, heavy crowds and traffic where mobile phone networks may be jammed.

"In situations which involve tough terrain or where phone networks are facing a problem, the HAM radios will be used for communication. Though these HAM radios are used by many as hobbies, we will use them for disaster management," said Vijay Joshi, resident deputy collector, Sindhudurg.

The Sindhudurg district administration has facilitated training of around 20 people as HAM radio operators. "The state government has asked other districts to replicate this," said Rajiv Nivatkar, director of the state disaster management cell.

"During disasters, the means of communication should be reliable. Wireless systems used by the government have limitations. The HAM radios work like wireless sets and help reach out to a much wider eco-system during emergencies," said Rajashri Samant, district disaster management officer, Sindhudurg.

She added that in December 2015, they had floated advertisements calling on people to come forth for training as operators on the amateur radio system and selected 30 individuals of which 20 made the cut eventually. Of these, nine have secured licence while the process for another nine is underway. The Sindhudurg administration plans to train a fresh batch this year-end.

"Many government departments like the police, forest and irrigation have their own wireless systems. But, their integration is needed for disaster management… we can station HAM operators in different control rooms for coordination and information sharing," stressed Nitin Ainapure of 'Samvad', which has trained operators in Sindhudurg and wants to launch similar initiatives in other districts.

Ainapure said a HAM network is being created on an around 100-km route during the Pandharpur yatra for the past three years and the system is also used during the Ganesh immersion.

These HAM operators have been deployed during the Anganewadi and Kunkeshwar temple fairs in Sindhudurg for crowd control and helping people who were lost or fell unconscious. The operators also helped prevent drownings at Kunkeshwar.

Ainapure said Maharashtra had around 4,000 HAM operators of which around 800 were active. The number of users in India is estimated at about 40,000.