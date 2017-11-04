Vrindavan: Bank manager arrested for repeatedly raping Russian national

The bank manager has denied the allegations, saying that she filed the complaint after he refused to give her money

The branch manager of a nationalised bank was arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old Russian woman repeatedly since she came to India in September after they forged a friendship on Facebook, a senior police officer said.

"The manager of UCO Bank's Vrindavan branch, Mahendra Prasad Singh, has been arrested based on a complaint filed by the woman," Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Shanker Mishra said on Friday.

Mathura: 20-yr-old foreign national says she was raped by a bank manager on pretext of friendship. Case registered, man taken under custody. pic.twitter.com/VX6jUO2HoF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 3, 2017

He raped me and was in a relationship with several other women. I met him in Vrindavan: Foreign national pic.twitter.com/KLv5HYvp0p — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 3, 2017

There was no contact between us for a year. She was asking me for money when I refused, she filed this case against me: Accused pic.twitter.com/IYxaL25O7w — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 3, 2017

The woman has been sent for medical examination.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the banker "threatened me with dire consequences" if she disclosed his act to anyone.

However, Singh has claimed that she filed the complaint after he refused to give her money.

According to the FIR, she came into contact with Singh through Facebook on November, 2016.

They had frequent conversations afterwards. On his advice, she came to India on September 17 and stayed in the temple town of Vrindaban, according to the FIR.

She alleged that on September 22 she was taken to a house, where she was raped and that her ordeal continued since then.

She said that the complaint was filed after she met another Russian woman who counselled her to do so.