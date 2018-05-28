Voting underway in Karnataka's RR Nagar assembly seat, 11% voter turnout recorded till 9 am

The voting in Karnataka's Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency began on Monday morning. A voter turnout of 11% was recorded till 9 am.

The polling in Karnataka's RR Nagar assembly seat was postponed after nearly 10,000 voter identity cards were recovered from a flat in the constituency ahead of the May 12 polls.

9,746 voter ID cards were found from a flat in SLV Park View Apartment in Bengaluru's Jalahalli locality by Election Commission (EC) officials on May 8.

Following the recovery of the voter IDs, a political slugfest had broken out between the Congress and the BJP. The poll panel had later countermanded the polling in the constituency and announced May 28 as the new date.

The campaigning in the constituency came to an end on Saturday. The counting of votes for the constituency will take place on May 31.

Congress MP DK Suresh had on Sunday accused the BJP of trying to stop polling by cooking up stories against the Congress.

"Election in Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency is tomorrow. BJP is trying to stop the polling. Today around 3 pm IT officials raided our block president Ravi Gowda's residence. Central government and BJP are using IT to control us," Suresh told reporters on Sunday.

He added that the BJP wants to change the mind of the people in the RR constituency.

"Nothing was found in the raid. IT officials took statement and gave notice, that's it. BJP just wants to change mind of the people of Rajarajeshwarinagar, that's why they're making baseless allegations," he added.

