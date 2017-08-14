VK Sasikala urges cadres to protect party and state

After being sidelined by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led AIADMK factions, its general secretary VK Sasikala on Sunday has appealed to party cadre to take a vow on party founder MG Ramachandran's birth centenary year to protect the party and Tamil Nadu.

"The opposition party, which is down, is trying to get up with a stick hoping that there would be a breach in the iron fort called AIADMK. In the MGR centenary year, let us all take a vow to protect the party and Tamil Nadu as in the past," she said in a letter to party cadre which appeared in AIADMK mouthpiece Dr Namadhu MGR on Sunday.

Her letter comes a few days after party office-bearers led by Palaniswami passed a resolution against Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran whom she had appointed as party deputy general secretary. Palaniswami-led faction and former CM O Panneerselvam headed rebel faction may hold merger talks.

In the letter published, Sasikala said, "Due to my care for the party and also due to the love and affection of the party, I decided to be in public life to protect the AIADMK, which is the third largest party in the country." She urged the cadres not to allow problems that have erupted due to Jayalalithaa's demise to be taken advantage of by the Opposition.

"Puratchi Thalaivi Amma (Jayalalithaa) has taught this party two important things —army-like discipline that no other party in India has and respect and loyalty for the party leadership," she wrote.

Even as Palaniswami camp showing a keen interest in the reunion of two factions, Panneerselvam faction seems to be sceptical over the question of who will lead the united AIADMK government. The OPS factions also wanted Sasikala and her family to be formally expelled from the party and CBI probe ordered into Jayalalithaa's sudden demise.

Dinakaran who supposedly enjoys the support of about 15 to 20 MLAs will commence his state wide tour from Madurai on Monday. He also left both the EPS and the OPS camps guessing saying that he would come out with his strategy if the DMK moves a no-confidence motion.