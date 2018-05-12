VK Sasikala gives notice to her brother over using name

Jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has issued a legal notice to her brother V Dhivaharan, who has revolted against her nephew TTV Dhinakaran by floating his own faction called Amma Ani, asking him not to use her name or photo for any political purpose.

In the 14-page statement, she disowned her brother Dhivaharan saying that he should not call her sister again in any of his media interaction in future. The statement also said that the people of the state would not forgive him for having an alliance with the 'betrayers' — Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam.

Sasikala, a close aide of former CM J Jayalalithaa, said that though Dhivaharan has the right to start his own political party or take part in any political activity, he however should not use her name or photo in it. She also warned of legal action against him if he continued to speak ill of late Jayalalithaa. She made it clear that all the decision taken by Dhinakaran including naming his new outfit as Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) was done in consultation with her.

Unlike Dhinakaran who has been directly involved in politics, Dhivaharan was never in politics.