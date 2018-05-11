VK Sasikala 'disowns' brother Dhivaharan, asks him not to use her name or photo for political purpose

Jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has sent a legal notice to her brother V Dhivaharan, who has revolted against her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, asking him not to use her name or photo for any political purpose.

Defying Sasikala and Dhinakaran, Dhivaharan has floated his own political outfit called "Amma Ani". Dhivakaran, who launched his outfit late last month, declared that he had nothing to do with Dhinakaran’s recently launched Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

In the 14 page document sent through her advocate, Sasikala disowned her brother Dhivaharan stating that he should not call her sister in any of his media interaction. She said that people of Tamil Nadu would not forgive him for having an alliance with the betrayers – Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

Sasikala, a close aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, said that though Dhivaharan has right to start his own political party or take part in any political activity, he, however, should not use her name or photo in any manner. She also warned of legal action against him if he continued to speak ill of Jayalalithaa.

She also clarified that all the decision taken by Dhinakaran including naming his new party was done in consultation with her.

Unlike Dhinakaran who was directly involved in politics, Dhivaharan has never participated in electoral battle but enjoys considerable clout in Tiruvarur district.

The family feud in Sasikala clan came out in open in the last week of April when her brother Dhivaharan and Dhinakaran hit out at each other through media. Dhivaharan accused Dhinakaran of action unilaterally without consulting Sasikala. He also praised Palaniswami and Panneerselvam indicating softening of his ties. He announced that he would continue the fight to retrieve AIADMK. He has also opened an office in Mannargudi, the native town of Sasikala in Tiruvarur district.

Dhinakaran, however, said Dhivaharan has nothing to do with the AMMK floated by him and he never discussed his party matters with him. He has maintained that he has the backing of Sasikala in all his political activities.