Villagers-to-sport-black-band-in-support-of-Ballabgarh-lynching

In the wake of the train lynching incident that took place in Haryana?s Palwal area, people from the deceased Junaid?s village have decided to sport black bands on Eid, marking a silent protest.

Condemning the incident, a villager said people would be wearing a black band to celebrate the festival.

?As long as ministers and police officials are supporting us, we will not conduct a violent protest. We would only wear black bands and the pictures for the same would be posted on social media?, he said.

Haryana Waqf Board chairman Rahisha Khan asserted that he strictly reprimanded such actions and assured to give the required financial aid to the family.

Khan said, ?I strictly condemn such actions. We will give them financial aid. This incident has happened during Eid.?

Khan said that the accused would soon be taken under custody and the Haryana Chief Minister (CM) had assured full support to the family.

?The accused would soon be brought under custody. I have spoken to the CM, Tek Chand has also spoken to him, and the CM has assured full support. A meeting would be convened with the CM regarding the same on Tuesday?, he added.

He said that more persons have been caught in connection with the case and they are being examined as they didn?t want any innocent to be held guilty for the incident.

Khan also said that the incident is nowhere in relation with the much hyped topic of ?beef?.

Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Tek Chand Sharma said he was in constant touch with the family since the beginning due to his deep affection for the village, and its people.

?I have been in touch with the family since the day of the incident. The village is close to my office that is why I have special affection for the people of this village?, Chand said.

?CM has assured his support in this incident.The red cross society and the Waqf Board chairman have given Rs 5,00,000 each to the family. CM relief fund will also be provided after discussions with the CM?, he added.

?I would like to thank the CM, the Waqf board chairman and Tek Chand fir their support to the villagers.?

The sarpanch of the village said that Eid would not be a grandeur event this time.

?It?s a sad moment for the village. Eid would not be a happy event in the village, and it would be celebrated in a peaceful manner?, the Sarpanch said.

Junaid was murdered after a scuffle which broke out in a train over a seat in Haryana's Palwal, on Friday.

He, along with his two brothers, had gone to Delhi to do shopping.

When they were returning by the Mathura passenger train, they had a heated argument with a group of men over seating. One of the men of the group attacked Junaid with knife that proved fatal.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)