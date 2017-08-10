Vikas Barala, friend arrested for Chandigarh stalking

The police arrested Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, and his friend Ashish Kumar on Wednesday on charges of stalking and trying to kidnap an IAS officer's daughter in Chandigarh last week. They had been arrested soon after the incident on stalking and some other charges, but not for kidnapping, only to be let off on bail hours later. Kidnapping is a non-bailable offence, and the two now face up to seven years in jail.

The police interrogated them for three hours after the two reached Chandigarh's Sector 26 police station in a Ford Endeavour amid pouring rain and high drama at 2.30 pm on Wednesday. This was after they ignored police summons to join the probe at 11 am. They will be produced before a local court on Thursday.

"There is no political pressure on us and we are doing everything professionally and objectively," said Chandigarh Director General of Police (DGP) Tajender Singh Luthra, amid allegations by the Congress that both BJP-ruled governments at the Centre and in Haryana were trying to dilute the probe.

There was elaborate security at the police station to keep away Congress protesters and the media. The police will do "everything under the sun" to ensure that the 29-year-old complainant gets justice, the DGP said.

The local administration also submitted a report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on the issue that was raised in Parliament by the Congress. Chandigarh, being a Union Territory, is administered by the MHA.

Vikas reached the police station shortly after his father told reporters that "he (the accused) will cooperate with police investigation".

Vikas, 23, and Ashish, 27, allegedly stalked the woman, a disc jockey, late on Friday night when she was returning home after picking up her car after repair from Sector 7, sparking nationwide outrage and raising questions over women safety. The chase was caught on CCTVs and the footage showed a white SUV racing after the woman's black sedan.

The accused, both drunk and driving their Tata Safari, blocked her car twice, and one of them even got down and tried to forcibly open her car's window, she had alleged.

"They were recklessly endangering my life. I called the police, minutes after they began following me. When I saw a PCR, I sped away home and told my father who accompanied me to the police station," the woman had alleged.

The police had arrested the two, but they were soon out on bail. Luthra said the accused had refused to give their blood and urine samples to the doctor soon after their previous arrest.

"The accused being law graduates knew the law too well. However, such refusal can be held against them in the investigation and during the trial," said the DGP who came before the media for the first time since the incident was reported.