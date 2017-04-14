Vijayabaskar, 2 others directed to appear again before IT dept

The Income Tax department has directed Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, actor- politician R Sarathkumar and an educationist to appear before it again in connection with a tax evasion probe.

Vijayabaskar, Sarathkumar and S Geetha Lakshmi, the Vice-Chancellor of Dr MGR University, have been directed to appear before the department for further questioning on April 17, official sources said.

Earlier, Income Tax officials had conducted searches at the premises of Vijayabaskar, Sarathkumar and Geetha Lakshmi.

All the three have been separately questioned by the I-T sleuths since Monday.

The searches on the premises of an associate of the minister last week allegedly revealed routing of Rs 89 crore for "distribution among voters" in the RK Nagar Assembly constituency where by-election was due on April 12.

The Election Commission had, however, cancelled the by- poll over allegations of use of money.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)