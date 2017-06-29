Vijay Keshav Gokhale appointed economic relations secy in MEA

Senior diplomat Vijay Keshav Gokhale was tonight appointed as the economic relations secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

Gokhale, a 1981-batch officer of Indian Foreign Service (IFS), is at present India's envoy to China.

He was the High Commissioner of India to Malaysia from January 2010 to October 2013.

From October 2013 to January 2016, Gokhale was the Ambassador of India to Germany.

