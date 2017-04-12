Vigilance nabs ASI and Dist Programme Officer on graft charge

The vigilance department today arrested a District Programme Officer (Foundation) and an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) on graft charge from Bihar's Buxar and Supaul districts respectively.

Acting on a complaint, a vigilance team under Deputy Superintendent of Police Maharaj Kanishka Kumar laid a trap and nabbed an ASI from outside the office of Executive Engineer (Planning and Development Department) in Supaul district as soon as he took Rs 10,000 from a person, an official release said.

The ASI, posted at Triveniganj police station, had demanded the bribe in lieu of helping out the complainant in a case, it said.

In another trap, a vigilance team led by the DSP Md Zameeruddin arrested the District Programme Officer (Foundation) as soon as he took Rs 15,000 at his residence in sugar mill colony in Buxur district from a retired teacher, the release said.

The officer had taken the bribe for clearing payment of post-retirement benefits of the retired teacher, it said.

The vigilance department has laid 18 traps and arrested 20 government servants so far this year.

