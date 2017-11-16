Videos of glorified militants stage a comeback in Kashmir

After brief hiatus, militants have again unleashed a psychological warfare on the social media in the strife-torn Kashmir.

Fresh videos of militants have flooded Facebook and other social networking sites to romanticize militancy and to lure gullible youth to join their ranks beside outwit the security forces and garner public support.

A new video of militants dressed in pheran (traditional Kashmiri loose long gown used by people in winters to keep themselves warm) and Pathan caps have gone viral on the social media. Shot in undisclosed dense forest area, the gun-wielding militants are seeing patrolling and raising their index finger (symbolizing oneness of Allah).

Sources said the video seems to be fresh given the attire of the militants as Kashmir is witnessing sub-zero temperatures. In another video, two militant commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba are seen wrestling in a room while a commentary runs in the background about the friendly bout. Wearing olive green army fatigues, the two commanders are seen trying to pin down each other in a well laid out room.

Sources said security agencies have started an investigation to find out the veracity of the videos that have been posted on the social media sites. “We are looking into the matter. It will be premature to comment unless we know where and when was the video shot”, said a police officer.

The fresh videos have been posted at a time when security forces have gone all out against the militants killing more than 182 since January this year. The videos have surfaced after months of hiatus as the militant top brass had issued directions to their cadres to avoid using mobile phones. However, after suffering reverses, the militants have again started posting videos seemingly to show their presence and raise the morale of their cadres.

“It is a psychological warfare. Militants are trying to show their presence because they have been hit hard by the forces in the last few months”, said another security force officer.

Sources said around 70 security force men have lost their lives in the line of duty this year so far. This year so far, sources said 70 new ultras have been able to infiltrate into Kashmir. Last year estimated net infiltration (number of militants who managed to sneak in) was 112 compared to 33 in 2015. Similarly, estimated net infiltration was 65 in 2014 compared to 97 in 2013.