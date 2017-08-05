Vice Presidential Polls: Find out who didn't turn up to cast their vote

Voting for the vice presidential election ended here this evening with 98.21 per cent of members of Parliament exercising their franchise.

Assistant returning officer Mukul Pandey said at the closing of voting process, 771 out of 785 MPs had cast their vote.

The counting will begin at 6 pm and the result would be out by 7.15 pm.

Those who didn’t vote included Indian Union Muslim League’s Abdul Wahab and PK Kunhallikutty; independents Anu Agha & Naba Kumar Saraniya; Congress’ Mausam Noor & Ranee Narah; NCP’s Udayan Raje Bhonsle; PMK’s Ambumani Ramadoss; TMC’s Kunal Ghosh, Tapas Paul, Pratima Mondal and Abhishek Banerjee; and BJP’s Vijay Goel & Sanwar Lal Jat didn’t cast their vote.

Goel and Jat were in hospital, the BJP said, while One BJP Lok Sabha MP is barred from voting following a judicial pronouncement.

However, a number of MPs who were travelling or ill overcame the odds to return and vote for the next vice president. As reported in The Hindu, Devendra Goud of the Telugu Desam Party, said to be ailing, also flew in, with medical assistance on the flight to make it in time for voting. Similarly, Maharashtra MP Pritam Munde cut short his trip to New York and flew in to New Delhi on Saturday morning.

