Vice President results: With all top positions headed by BJP, it's truly Congress mukt Bharat, says Twitter

Venkaiah Naidu being greeted after being elected as the Vice President of India, in New Delhi on Saturday (PTI)
alt DNA Web Team | Sat, 5 Aug 2017-08:10pm , Mumbai , DNA webdesk

Here's how people reacted

Minutes after being elected as the 13th vice president of India, M Venkaiah Naidu became the top trending topic on Twitter, followed by Vice Presidential Elections. While most leaders took to the social media site to express their heartfelt congratulations to Naidu, a number of users, took to humour to react to the news.

Most of these users pointed out that since the prime minister, president, and vice president of India were all members of the BJP, then it was the first step towards a Congress Mukt Bharat.

Here are some of the tweets

