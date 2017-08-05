Vice President results: With all top positions headed by BJP, it's truly Congress mukt Bharat, says Twitter

Here's how people reacted
Minutes after being elected as the 13th vice president of India, M Venkaiah Naidu became the top trending topic on Twitter, followed by Vice Presidential Elections. While most leaders took to the social media site to express their heartfelt congratulations to Naidu, a number of users, took to humour to react to the news.
Most of these users pointed out that since the prime minister, president, and vice president of India were all members of the BJP, then it was the first step towards a Congress Mukt Bharat.
Here are some of the tweets
With all humility, I express my gratitude to every MP who supported my candidature cutting across party lines.— M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) August 5, 2017
Just now met to congratulate @MVenkaiahNaidu garu for his spectacular victory in #VicePresidentialElections Wishing him all the best— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 5, 2017
Congrats #India for our newly elected VP sh @MVenkaiahNaidu! A dedicated, visionary leader & a true son of soil! #vicepresidentialelections— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 5, 2017
PM - BJP
Speaker - BJP
President - BJP
Vice President - BJP
Congress Mukth Bharat #VicePresidentialElections— Phd in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) August 5, 2017
Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu sir.#VicePresidentialElections
And also respect to #GopalKrishnaGandhi— Rajdeep Gadhvi (@Rajdeep_Gadhvi) August 5, 2017
#VicePresidentialElections Only post left with Gandhi's is the congress president post, rest all they have lost now— lolkejri (@shekhere) August 5, 2017