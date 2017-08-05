Vice President results: With all top positions headed by BJP, it's truly Congress mukt Bharat, says Twitter

Minutes after being elected as the 13th vice president of India, M Venkaiah Naidu became the top trending topic on Twitter, followed by Vice Presidential Elections. While most leaders took to the social media site to express their heartfelt congratulations to Naidu, a number of users, took to humour to react to the news.

Most of these users pointed out that since the prime minister, president, and vice president of India were all members of the BJP, then it was the first step towards a Congress Mukt Bharat.

Here are some of the tweets

With all humility, I express my gratitude to every MP who supported my candidature cutting across party lines. — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) August 5, 2017

Just now met to congratulate @MVenkaiahNaidu garu for his spectacular victory in #VicePresidentialElections Wishing him all the best — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 5, 2017

Congrats #India for our newly elected VP sh @MVenkaiahNaidu! A dedicated, visionary leader & a true son of soil! #vicepresidentialelections — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 5, 2017

PM - BJP Speaker - BJP President - BJP Vice President - BJP Congress Mukth Bharat #VicePresidentialElections — Phd in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) August 5, 2017