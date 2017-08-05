Vice President polls: 771 out of 785 MPs vote, counting begins at 6 pm

Voting for the vice presidential election ended here this evening with 98.21 per cent of members of Parliament exercising their franchise.

Assistant returning officer Mukul Pandey said at the closing of voting process, 771 out of 785 MPs had cast their vote.

The counting will begin at 6 pm and the result would be out by 7.15 pm.

Two BJP leaders -- Sanwarlal Jat and Vijay Goel -- are hospitalised and could not vote, BJP leaders said. The NDA's M Venkaiah Naidu is pitted against opposition candidate Gopal Krishna Gandhi.

The strength of the electoral college comprising both elected and nominated MPs of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is 790.

There are two vacancies each in the LS and RS.

One BJP Lok Sabha MP is barred from voting following a judicial pronouncement.

Follow our live updates here