Verdict will not make a difference: Asifa Shaikh

On Tuesday, when women and activists across the country were celebrating the Supreme court's verdict, 45-year-old Asifa Shaikh* sat in front of her television, listening to reactions. She sat helpless as she reminisced the horrifying incident that made her a victim of triple talaq.

"What's the point? He has never turned up in court neither answered my calls," she told DNA. Shaikh refused to divulge further details saying that she could not trust anyone.

Shaikh got married in 2014 to Aslam who already had a wife and three daughters. He had told Asifa that though he is married, he was not satisfied and was ready to leave his wife to marry her. Believing him, Asifa, whose husband had died of a heart attack, got married to Aslam.

She said, "Post marriage, he kept me in a separate house. He then started speaking to his first wife again and divorced me in three months by saying talaq talaq talaq."

Shaikh belongs to a poor family and is against triple talaq and halala. (Halala forces a female divorcee to marry someone else, consummate the marriage and then get a divorce in order to remarry her previous husband).

"Our condition is extremely bad. We are seven in the family and only my brother earns which is not enough. I skipped meals to save money to file a case. Not even once has my husband appeared in court for the hearing and neither has he ever called me. I have changed four lawyers till date."

Today, she wonders if it was a mistake to get married to a man who was already married but also believes that triple talaq is not acceptable in any situation. She asks, "Why is it always about women who are the sufferers. I do not know whether to be happy or sad." *Name changed