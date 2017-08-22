Vasundhara Raje spells out development agenda

During the meeting with the PM and Shah, Raje shared the state government’s initiatives and flagship schemes that have been launched for the common man.

It was a day of marathon meetings for chief minister Vasundhara Raje in Delhi on Monday. Apart from the meeting of prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president with chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, Raje paid a courtesy call on the newly-appointed organisation general secretary Chandrashekhar. She also had a meeting with the MPs from Rajasthan.

During the meeting with the PM and Shah, Raje shared the state government’s initiatives and flagship schemes that have been launched for the common man. She also gave information about the progress of the centre’s schemes in the state. This was the third meeting of the CMs Council since the NDA came to power in New Delhi.

Raje was part of the informal interactions between the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and home minister Rajnath Singh. Raje met the MPs from Rajasthan at Bikaner House and discussed core issues related to the strengthening the party.

Raje is scheduled to meet President Ramnath Kovind tomorrow. She is also scheduled to meet the Prime Minister and party president Amit Shah. The meeting with Modi is being seen as a visit prior to his Rajasthan visit on 29th August. Raje is expected to return home Tuesday afternoon.

The chief minister will hold Jan Sunwai for Bharatpur division at her official residence 8 Civil Lines, on August 26. Residents of Sawai Madhopur, Dholpur, Karauli and Bharatpur will put their grievances before the CM. The Jan Sunwai is scheduled to begin at 9 am. Response from officers of departments concerned would be sought regarding the complaints registered on helpline-181 during the hearing.