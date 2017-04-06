Vasundhara blames Cong for Dholpur region's backwardness

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today blamed Congress for Dholpur's backwardness saying the party had ignored the region's welfare and always given ticket to a single family.

Campaigning for the upcoming byelection to the Dholpur assembly seat, Raje said that post independence Congress had given ticket to one family which had neglected Dholpur's welfare

She was addressing a gathering at the at City Palace here.

Raje claimed that development has changed the growth chart of Dholpur in past three years.

"Development will be first priority and will continue in further years," she said urging people to vote for BJP candidate Shobha Rani.

PWD minister Yunus Khan accused Congress of using muslims only as a vote bank.

He claimed that BJP has given muslims the due respect and it is time to repay the party by voting for it.

