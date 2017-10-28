Varanasi: 3 people, part of gang, arrested in Army recruitment scam

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested three people, who are part of a gang, in Varanasi. The three members were caught making fake marksheets, character certificates and other documents to Nepali youth for their recruitment into the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army.

The arrested persons have been idengtified as Ajay Kumar Singh, Awadh Prakash and Nagehwar Majurya. They are all residents of Varanasi. The ATS have recovered laptops, fake seals of schools and colleges, blank mark-sheets and charater certificates.

Earlier, the ATS had identified three Nepali youth getting training at 39 Gorkha Training Cetre in Varanasi. On verification, it was found tha they had used fake documents to get recruited into the Gorkha Regimeny. While two made a good escape the ATS had arrested one Nepali origin youth.

During interrogation, the Nepali youth had disclosed the name of a person who had made available documents to them with a cost of Rs 1 lakh. “We had arrested the gang leader Chandra Bahadur Khatri. On his disclosures, we nabbed these three persons who were behind making the fake documents,” said Aseem Arun, the ATS Chief.

“On the basis of the information provided by the arrested Nepali youth, we are tracing the other two and sought help from the Nepali Police on their whereabouts,” said Arun.

ATS sources claimed that they informed the Union Home department and the External Affairs ministry about developments in the Army Recruitment scam which is a serious matter involving country’s security.

Gorkha Rifles has a glorious past in the Army and it prefers recruiting youth from Hills including Nepalis. How Army recruiters failed to verify documents of these three Nepali youth is a matter of serious concern.