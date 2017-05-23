Value the valour and sacrifice of the Army, but Centre needs to wake up from slumber: Congress

Hailing the actions of the Army in the Nowshera sector, the Congress said that the government needs to put international pressure on Pakistan

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday praised the valour and courage of the Indian Army and asked the government to wake up from its "slumber and come to the assistance of our brave soldiers."

“We salute the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army. Once again in the Nowshera sector, they have destroyed a Pakistani post which was assisting the terrorists to enter into India. We also saw on May 21 and 22, how our supreme Army men scarified their lives and killed four terrorists coming from Pakistan. But what is our Government doing even after knowing the truth? Our Army is making supreme sacrifice and acting with valour, but where is the Modi Government?,” Surjewala told ANI.

Further taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Surjewala stated, "There are terrorist camps in Pakistan that have occupied Kashmir. My question to Modi ji is - where is the International pressure? Why is the Prime Minister not taking up the issue to the international level with our alliance so that we can stop it once for all??

Resonating similar view, another Congress leader PC Chacko stated that Army was not having an atmosphere where they can operate freely because of the failure of the law and order in Jammu and Kashmir and also the lack of policies by the Central Government.

“The Indian Army attacking the Pakistani post was a necessary act that had to be taken because we were at the receiving end. We have also lost many valuable lives in the past few days. Our jawans are being brutally killed, bodies are being mutilated - when all this is happening we have to take a big step and action towards it. The India Army did an amazing job and we congratulate them for it but even now it is not having an atmosphere where it can operate freely because of the failure of the law and order in Jammu and Kashmir and also due to the lack of policies by the Central Government,” said Chacko.

Earlier this day, the Army said that punitive fire assaults were being undertaken across the Line of Control (LoC) to counter terrorist action from Pakistan.

In support of this, the Army also issued a video, showing Indian troops destroying the Pakistani posts in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, which is said to have been conducted on May 9.

"The Pakistan Army has been providing support to armed infiltrators by engaging the Indian Army forward troops from their weapons emplacements and pill boxes closer to the LoC," Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) Major General A.K. Narula said in a press conference here.

He added that the recent action in Nowshera has caused damage to the Pakistan Army posts, which were supporting infiltration.

Maj. Gen. Narula also said that Rocket Launchers (RL), Anti Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM), Automated Grenade Launchers (AGL) and recoilless guns were used to carry out the operation. He further said that as the snow in the Valley melts and the blockage on the passes opens, increase in infiltration will be expected.

"The Indian Army proactively dominates the LoC; we want peace and tranquility in the state of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

In recent days, the ceasefire violation along the LoC by Pakistan has increased considerably.

On May 14, the Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the LoC in Chiti Bakri area of Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

On May 13, Pakistani troops pounded civilian areas and forward posts in Nowshera area with mortars, killing two civilians and injuring three.

The firing and shelling from across the border has affected over 10,000 people.