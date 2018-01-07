Vajpayee, Manmohan and Pranab may lose govt bungalows if SC accepts amicus curiae's suggestion

Former Presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil and former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and H D Deve Gowada may soon have to vacate their VVIP bungalows allotted to them on the basis of their high-held posts. According to a TOI report, if SC decides to accept recommendation of amicus curiae Gopal Subramaniam, the dignitaries may lose their privilege.

Last year, the Supreme Court heard a PIL by NGO Lok Prahari challenging the amendments by Uttar Pradesh legislation to allow ex-Chief Ministers of the state to continue living in high-profile bungalows.

The bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Navin Sinha on August 23 then appointed senior advocate Gopal Subramaniam as amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter.

Subramanium then said that once the office-holder demits office, they should be treated as private ordinary citizens and hence are not entitled to any high-profile official accommodation.

“Once an office-holder (President, PM, CM, etc.) demits office, he or she ceases to be an occupant of that public office and is therefore shorn of all its adornments. He or she reverts to being a citizen of India, and ought to be granted no greater privilege than that accorded to other citizens of India, except for the minimal courtesies of protocol, pension and other regular post-retirement benefits,” Subramanium said.Infact giving special privilege goes against Article 14 of Constitution, opined Subramanium.

The matter will be heard on January 16, and fate of accommodation of many veteran political leaders will be decided by the apex court.