Uttarakhand: Remains of animal resembling dinosaur found, authorities informed

Remains of an animal resembling a dinosaur have been recovered in Uttarakhand's Jaspur city, said police on Sunday.

According to the police, they received a call from the locals informing them about the remains of a dinosaur following which they rushed to the spot. "On reaching there, we found remains of an animal resembling dinosaur's body, but it could be anything. We have informed relevant authorities who will establish what it is," said a police officer.

The remains were recovered while cleaning an old storage room of a power house, which had been lying closed for last 10 years. The police took the remains into their custody and after initial inquiry; the remains were handed over to the forest department. The remains will be sent to Dehradun lab for examination.