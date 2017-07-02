Uttar Pradesh woman police officer who clashed with BJP workers transferred

The move comes one week after the cop's altercation with BJP workers.

The Uttar Pradesh female police officer, who last week stood up to local BJP workers, as seen in a video that went viral, has now been transferred.

Shreshtha Thakur of Syana circle in Bulandshahar district had reprimanded a group of BJP workers and also sent 5 of them to jail for creating obstacles for officers discharging government duties last week. The argument had broken out after one of them was stopped and fined for not having proper documents while driving.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Thakur has now been transferred to Bahraich, after a meeting of a delegation of the party’s MLAs and MPs with CM Yogi Adityanath.

The report adds that the party city president Mukesh Bhardwaj admitted that the action on Thakur was necessary to "keep intact the pride of party workers and leaders." The BJP workers had also claimed that the cops had asked them for a bribe.

Thakur is reportedly among 234 officers who have been transferred by the Yogi Adityanath government.

