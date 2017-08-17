Uttar Pradesh: State government determined to practice farmer-centric politics, says CM Adityanath

Nearly five months after assuming power, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath on Thursday fulfilled the BJP’s poll promise to waive off farmers’ loans. In the first phase, which took place in Lucknow on Thursday, 7,541 farmers were distributed loan waiver certificates by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said that it was not a favour from his government to the farmer, but a gesture to show the contribution made by farmers to India’s economy. “The Uttar Pradesh government is committed to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of doubling farmers’ income by 2022,” he added.

The Chief Minister announced that Khatauni (land records) will be linked to Aadhar cards in Uttar Pradesh to ensure that land mafias make no attempt to usurp farmers’ land. He said that his government has already constituted an Anti-Land Mafia Task Force and has effectively put a check on land grabbing.

Adityanath added that verification of 70 lakh farmers under the loan waiver scheme has already been done by his government and remaining would be done shortly. About 86 lakh medium and small farmers were brought under the scheme for which the BJP government had allocated Rs 36,000 crore in its maiden budget to fulfil its poll promise.

The Chief Minister claimed that over 7 lakh farmers across state have been provided power connection and his government has drawn up a plan to provide houses to about 24 lakh farmers by 2024. “My government is also planning to link online over 5,000 mandis across country with Uttar Pradesh for the benefit of farmers,” he added.