Uttar Pradesh: Posting of SHO will now require DM's approval

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Thursday passed an order as per which it is mandatory for the Senior Superintendent of Police or the Superintendent of Police to take approval of the District Magistrates before posting a Station House Officers (SHO).

Uttar Pradesh's principal secretary (home) Arvind Kumar informed the same to the Director General of Police in a letter. Meanwhile, the Indian Police Service (IPS) Association has opposed the decision of the state government.

According to reports, the new order of Yogi Adityanath government has not gone down well with IPS officers. The IPS association has opposed the decision of the Uttar Pradesh government, claim media reports. Some see the move by the state government as an attempt to interfere and control even the routine working of the police.

Some other decisions of the Yogi Adityanath government have created ripples in the recent past. The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier reduced the number of holidays in the state to 86 from 92. Yogi Adityanath government also ordered Madarsas to be shut on Hindu festivals. Further, a cut in Ramzan holidays was also ordered. This was seen by many as another chapter in the alleged attempts of saffronisation by the ruling party.

The recent rise in the number of encounter rates and deaths in such encounters made many people question Yogi Adityanath solution to improve law and order in the state. Since March 20, 2017--the time when Yogi Adityanath government took over--a total of 1,700 encounters have taken place resulting in 50 encounter killings till the first week of May.

(With agency inputs)