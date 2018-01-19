Trending#

Uttar Pradesh: Man pushes off wife from building after giving her triple talaq

  Friday 19 January 2018 19:09 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
A woman was allegedly thrown-off the terrace of a building by her husband after he gave her instant triple talaq for not meeting dowry demands in Hapur district, the police said.

 
The incident took place on January 15 in Garhmukteshwar area here, they said.

 
The victim received serious injuries in the incident, Station House Officer of women police station Minakshi Sharma said.

 
"The woman was admitted to the district hospital in a serious condition. She has received injuries, including bone fractures," the officer added.

 
A case has been registered against the victim's in-laws, including her husband Sham Mohammed, who is absconding, Sharma said.

 
 

    
   
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




