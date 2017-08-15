Uttar Pradesh infant deaths: NHRC steps in

Shortly after the Supreme Court refused to take suo moto cognizance of the Gorakhpur tragedy, wherein nearly 60 children died in a state-run hospital, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice, seeking an inquiry into the matter.

In its notice, the NHRC observed that the death of so many children indicated gross callousness by the hospital administration and the state Medical Education and Health Departments.

Last week, nearly 63 children at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College reportedly died over a period of five days after the supply of liquid oxygen dried up. In a strongly worded-notice, issued to Uttar Pradesh, the NHRC called for a detailed report in the matter.

It also asked for the steps taken for relief and rehabilitation of the affected families as well as action taken against the guilty officers.

The panel further indicated that it has come across several such instances of deaths in hospitals due to Japanese Encephalitis earlier as well. It observed that during its recently concluded Open Hearing and Camp Sitting in Lucknow, held between August 9 and 11, the issue of deaths due to Japanese Encephalitis was discussed with the Chief Secretary and other senior officials of the state government in detail. Despite assurances from the state administration, however, the situation has not improved, the note stated.

It further read: “A magisterial inquiry has been ordered by the administration to ascertain the cause of death. In the last three decades, Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) have claimed over 50,000 lives in eastern Uttar Pradesh, mostly in the Gorakhpur district. It is further mentioned that a total of 124 deaths were reported in the hospital till August 8, 2017. As many as 641 children died last year and 491 in 2015.”

Meanwhile, in a submission before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, Advocate Rajeshwari Reddy stated: “So many children have died in the Gorakhpur hospital. This court should take suo moto cognizance.”

The Bench, which also comprised Justice DY Chandrachud, then observed: “The incident relates to a hospital of the state. We saw on the TV that the Chief Minister and other ministers are personally visiting the hospital”, while declining to take cognizance of the matter. “Go to the High Court,” it added.