Uttar Padesh: Jeweller shot dead in Ghazipur's Sirohi Bazar

A 36-year-old jeweller was shot dead here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Sirohi Bazar here last evening.

Vinod Baranwal was returning home after closing his shop when two men on a motorcycle shot at him.

"A bullet hit Baranwal in the head," Superintendent of Police (SP) Somen Verma said.

The robbers also took away a bag of jewellery items from him.

The jeweller was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The SP said, 'The body has been sent for post-mortem.'