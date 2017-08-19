Utkal Express Derailment: PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind express grief over tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the derailment of the Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister informed that the situation is being monitored very closely, and that the Railways Ministry and UP Government are doing everything possible and providing all assistance required.

“Extremely pained by the derailment of the Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased.

I wish those injured a speedy recovery. The situation is being monitored very closely by the Railways Ministry.

Railways Ministry and UP Government are doing everything possible and providing all assistance required in the wake of the train derailment”, the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind, too, tweeted about the tragedy and said that all help was being provided to the victims.