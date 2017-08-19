Utkal Express Derailment: Here are a list of emergency numbers to contact

Indian Railways and the Uttar Pradesh Police both released a set of numbers

At least 10 passengers were killed and several others injured when coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express derailed in Khatauli, Muzaffarnagar on Saturday evening.

The casualty figure might go up.

The accident took place around 5:45 pm. Khatauli is around 40 km from Muzaffarnagar.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu ordered an inquiry into the derailment. He said he was personally monitoring the situation and strict action will be taken in case of any lapse.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police and Indian Railways shared a list of emrergency numbers to contact in case one wishes to know the whereabouts of friends or loved ones