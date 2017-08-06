Usha's Pati is new Up-Rashtrapati

Naidu's name came as a surprise for many as he still had in him killer political instincts and was not 'ripe enough' to get ensconced in the protocol-driven position of the Vice-President of India.

Known for his penchant for punch quotes, M Venkaiah Naidu, 68, was denying till the end that he could be the ruling NDA's nominee for the Constitutional post. "I neither want to become Rashtrapati (President), nor Up-Rashtrapati (Vice-President). I'm happy being Usha's pati (husband)," Naidu quipped when questioned by reporters. It seemed he had no choice when Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him to be ready "to accept higher responsibility" of Vice-President.

Naidu's repartees may come to him handy to calm tempers in the 245-member Rajya Sabha. Vice-President also functions as ex-officio chairman of Rajya Sabha, where the BJP, though now the single largest party, is still short of majority. His rhyming retorts, that have always evoked hearty laughter, are expected to provide much-needed relief to ease tense moments in the Upper House.

Party sources said there were differences within the BJP parliamentary board on sparing Naidu for the Vice-President's post since he has been the most vocal among all party leaders in effectively countering the opposition parties. But the PM felt that Naidu will be the ideal choice to preside over the Rajya Sabha in the present scenario.

Naidu's name came as a surprise for many as he still had in him killer political instincts and was not 'ripe enough' to get ensconced in the protocol-driven position of the Vice-President of India. Over the past three decades, he was part of BJP's political rise. In some of his key roles, Naidu served as party's national president (2002-2004), Union Minister of Rural Development (2000-2002), and Union Minister for Urban Development, Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation and Parliamentary Affairs. Born on July 1, 1949, Naidu joined politics during his college days. While pursuing his Bachelor's degree in law with specialisation in international law from Andhra University College of Law, Visakhapatnam, he became an active member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Naidu joined RSS' student wing, ABVP, and hogged limelight during 1972 Jai Andhra movement. His oratory skills made him the most popular BJP leader in Andhra Pradesh. In 2002 he was elected the party's national president, and in 2004 re-elected for a full 3-year term. But after the BJP lost power in 2004, he vacated the post for LK Advani.

Despite holding high positions, he didn't lose his hands-on approach. The day he took charge in the Nirman Bhawan as urban development minister, instead of going to his chamber, he took stairs and walked into every room to catch absent or late comers. Naidu was also seen as an effective government spokesperson and a points man for government announcements, a role assigned to Information and Broadcasting ministers. Just a day before voting for the Vice-Presidential election, he took the watch and ward staff of Parliament by surprise when he walked into their office to check arrangements for the dinner-cum-book launch of his speeches for NDA MPs. He is also knows as a frequent traveller. During his presidentship of BJP he was known as roving president, who wouldn't stay at one place. After his election too, he has already made travel plans. He is slated to visit Bengaluru, Nellore and Tirupati before returning to Delhi ahead of the swearing-in. Nellore is his native place and Bengaluru is the place from where he was sent to Parliament for the first time. He will also take the blessings of Lord Balaji in Tirupati.