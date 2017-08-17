US' decision to declare Hizbul a terror organisation unjustified, says 'disappointed' Pak; India welcomes the move

Pakistan said that the United States did not take into account the 70-year-old struggle of the Kashmiri people

Pakistan today said that it was "disappointed" with the US decision to designate the Kashmiri militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen as a foreign terrorist organisation and termed the move as "completely unjustified." The US yesterday designated the Hizbul Mujahideen as a foreign terrorist group, nearly two months after declaring its Pakistan-based chief Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist.

"The designation of individuals or groups supporting the Kashmiri right to self-determination as terrorists is completely unjustified," Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said during his weekly press conference here.

He said the US decision did not take into account "the 70-year struggle of Kashmiris."

"We are disappointed (with the US decision) in view of the fact that Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute with UNSC resolutions pending implementation," he said.

He reiterated Pakistan's "moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiri people's struggle".

Formed in 1989, Hizbul Mujahideen is one of the largest and oldest terrorist groups operating in Kashmir.

Asked whether Pakistan would take up the matter with the US, Zakaria said, "Whenever a meeting between the two sides is held, we table all concerns." He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "neither bullet nor abuse" comments validates Pakistan's stance that the "only solution of Kashmir is through fair and free plebiscite."

He also urged India to allow a UN fact-finding mission to probe into alleged human rights abuses in Kashmir

Meanwhile, India welcomed the US decision to designate Kashmiri militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen as a "foreign terrorist organisation", saying the move was "long overdue".

The decision to designate Hizbul Mujahideen as a foreign terrorist organisation was long overdue, a Home Ministry spokesperson said, adding "it is well deserved".