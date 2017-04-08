US airstrike will adversely impact India’s business plans in Syria

The first direct US attack against the President Bashar al-Assad regime on Thursday is bound to affect India’s business plans in Syria, as it was seeking a big role in major post-war reconstruction projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had also committed to complete the stalled Tishreen power project near Damascus as well build the Hama Iron and Steel plant, as part of post-war reconstruction programmes. India had already released the second tranche of the $240 million for the completion of these projects. In August 2016, during Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar’s visit, the Assad regime invited New Delhi to participate in its post-war reconstruction efforts.

President Donald Trump’s administration launched 59 Tomahawk Cruise missiles in reaction to a chemical attack, allegedly by Assad’s regime, in the town of Khan Seikun in rebel-held territory, which killed more than 70 people, including women and children.

Experts here believe that the US strike was an important development as far as the war in Syria is concerned and also indicates a change in its strategy. Muddassir Quamar, fellow at the Middle East desk of premier think-tank Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis (IDSA), said the Syrian decision to use chemical weapons on civilian targets in Khan Sheikhoun was an effort to seek control of the last rebel-held territory of Idlib, but it has potential to seriously reshape the war in Syria and the direction in which it is heading.

Security fears

India has told Syria that it is willing to restart work on different projects if Syria provides security guarantees for its people. Government officials said that they were already in the process of reviewing the security scenarios.