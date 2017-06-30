Upset over scolding for poor grades, 17-yr-old ends life

Upset over the constant rebuke by his parents for failing in the Class XI exams, a 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in north-west Delhi's Swaroop Nagar today.

The deceased, Pankaj Meena, had recently failed in his Class XI exams, the police said, adding that the boy was constantly being rebuked by his parents for his poor grades.

He was found hanging in his room by his family members today, who rushed him to a hospital where he was declared "brought dead", the police said.

No suicide note was found.

