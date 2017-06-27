Upset over not getting attention from wife, man kills stepson

Upset over not getting due attention from his wife, a man allegedly strangulated his three-year-old stepson in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar.

On June 25, Mahesh (30) told his wife Kiran around 6 am that he has to finish some household work and was taking his stepson Arjun along with him, the police said.

Mahesh took the child to a nearby factory that was closed on account of it being a Sunday. He threw the child on the floor and after the child lost consciousness, he strangulated him, they said.

He then buried the child's body under some sacks and left from there, the police said.

He returned home and told Kiran that the child has gone missing. Mahesh fled from his home after informing his maternal uncle's son Rinku, who lives nearby, that he had killed Arjun and left the body in the factory.

Around 6-7 pm, Rinku called Kiran and informed her about the incident. Following the call, Kiran rushed to the factory where she found the body of her son buried under some sacks.

She informed the police and a case was registered. The police launched a hunt to arrest Mahesh. On the basis of his cellphone's location, he was arrested from Anand Vihar bus terminus the same day before he could flee from here, police said.

Kiran told police that this was her second marriage. She was earlier married to one Pratap with whom she had two sons -- a 10-year-old boy and Arjun. Her elder son stays with her ex-husband in West Bengal. Arjun lived with Kiran, who married Mahesh around a year ago, police said.

The woman told police that Mahesh used to beat her and abuse her. She claimed that Mahesh would often return home drunk and would not even contribute to household expenses, they said.

Mahesh felt that Kiran's attention was completely on her son and she never devoted time to him.

He also told police that Kiran would often remember her first husband and that enraged him. He planned to eliminate Arjun so that Kiran would only focus on him. He also said that he wanted his own child.

