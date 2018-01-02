UP: Wife sells off newborn kid for Rs 42,000 to arrange money for husband's treatment

In a shocking incident which highlights plight of the poor, a wife sold off her 15-day-old son for Rs 42,000 to arrange money for ailing husband’s treatment in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

A 25-year-old landless daily-wager labour Harswarup Maurya was, somehow providing for his family till October 9, when wall of the house where he was working collapsed on him. “I was admitted in hospital by my wife with backbone injury. All our savings were spent in carrying out the treatment. A few days later, my lower portion became disabled and doctors asked us to go to Delhi for further treatment,” said Harswarup, a resident of Dhakia village in Hafizpur .

His wife Sanju was pregnant and she gave birth to their third son on December 14. Since they already had two sons, the wife suggested selling the baby boy for raising money for his treatment.

She sold the baby boy on December 29 to a childless couple for Rs 42,000 to raise money for her husband’s treatment. “I am bed-ridden and can’t move. With no help coming from anywhere, what other choice we had than to sell the third child to raise money for my treatment and survival of the family,” said the poor labour.

The matter came to the knowledge when neighbours started asking questions about the newborn. First both the husband and wife lied that it died but later on they broke down and told the truth of selling their son for money.

Residents of the area brought the matter to the knowledge of the District Magistrate Raghvendra Vikram Singh for help in locating the child. “We have already made arrangements for his treatment but are unable to locate the child as both of them have so far refused to reveal the name of the buyer,” the DM told media.