UP: Policeman beaten with sticks for objecting to drinking in Muzaffarnagar

A police constable was beaten with 'lathis' (sticks) allegedly by a group of men when he objected to their drinking near a police outpost in Ukawali village.

The incident took place last evening when the constable, Deepak Kumar, was alone at the police outpost, Circle Officer Hariram Yadav said.

An FIR has been registered against 21 people in this connection, he said, adding four persons namely Anil Kumar, Monu, Mukesh and Manoj Kumar have been arrested.