Trending#

Modi govt@4

Sterlite protests

IPL 2018

Nipah virus

Narendra Modi

  1. Home
  2. India

UP: Policeman beaten with sticks for objecting to drinking in Muzaffarnagar

beaten

Share

Written By

PTI

Updated: May 28, 2018, 12:07 PM IST

A police constable was beaten with 'lathis' (sticks) allegedly by a group of men when he objected to their drinking near a police outpost in Ukawali village.

The incident took place last evening when the constable, Deepak Kumar, was alone at the police outpost, Circle Officer Hariram Yadav said.

An FIR has been registered against 21 people in this connection, he said, adding four persons namely Anil Kumar, Monu, Mukesh and Manoj Kumar have been arrested.

Reactions



Next story

Next Story