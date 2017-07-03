UP minister to sit on dharna to demand DM's transfer

In a move that could be embarrassing for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a minister in his cabinet has announced a dharna in Ghazipur tomorrow to demand transfer of the district magistrate there.

Om Prakash Rajbhar, national president of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBJP), a BJP ally that won four seats in the assembly elections, alleged that Ghazipur DM Sanjay Kumar Khatri was not paying heed to the problems of the people.

Rajbhar said he had spoken to the chief minister on the issue but nothing had been done.

"We will be sitting on dharna in Ghazipur tomorrow for removal of DM," Rajbhar, who holds the backward and handicapped welfare department portfolio in the Yogi government, told

