UP makes marriage registration mandatory

In the same meeting, Yogi's cabinet passed proposals for new jail and subsidised diesel to new industries

Besides a pandit, priest, maulavi etc, to solemnise a marriage, you may also need a lawyer to complete marriage proceedings in Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to make registration of marriages for all religions and castes compulsory.

A decision to this effect was taken on Tuesday in the Cabinet meeting. The Cabinet has approved the Marriage Registration Rules and Regulations making registration of marriages mandatory for couples in the state, despite protests from the minority community.

"The Cabinet approved the marriage registration rules and regulations in the meeting. It will shortly issue a GO (government order) to make it effective. It was required for a uniform process. The certificate will certainly come handy for everyone," said the BJP government spokesperson Dr Siddharth Nath Singh.

The BJP government had sought views and suggestions from citizens. A few minority community organisations had raised strong objections terming it is an attempt to interfere with personal laws. But the government ignored their protest and approved the new marriage registration regulation in Tuesday's meeting.

The Cabinet has also decided to make available diesel and natural gas at subsidised rates to those putting up new industries in the state. Rates of both petroleum products had gone up due to implementation of GST from July 1, 2017.

Proposal for constructing a new jail in Lalitpur outside city limits with a capacity of 4,500 inmates was also passed by the Cabinet. The Cabinet has also decided to increase court timings of lower court judges by 30 minutes to deal with huge pendency.

The Cabinet also approved amendments in transfer policies of development authorities; now officials can be transferred to any development authority across the state. The Cabinet has also approved implementation of Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA) in the state.

