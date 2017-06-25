UP govt working to develop tourism in state: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said his government was working towards development of tourism in the state as, till now, the potential of this sector had not been optimally explored.

"The government is working to make Uttar Pradesh number one in the country in terms of tourism and we will achieve this soon," Adityanath said at a seminar on tourism here.

"Tourism can play a major role in development of basic facilities and the economy. Tourism should be developed as an industry so that employment can be generated. The state government is working in this direction," he said.

"Since ancient times people have been visiting religious places like Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, Vindhyachal and other places. This makes it clear that religious tourism is an important aspect and should be encouraged," the Chief minister said.

