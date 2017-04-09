UP govt tightens rules for storage and sale of acid

In an attempt to check rising cases of use of acid in incidents of crime, Uttar Pradesh government has directed all the district magistrates to strictly enforce the provisions of the rules for the storage and sale of the chemical.

The storage and sale of the acid is covered by 'UP poison (possession and sale) Rules 2014.

UP Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar in a circular to all the district magistrates today said that it is mandatory for all the acid traders to furnish the stock report to the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) within 15 days.

"If during inspection by the SDM, it is found that incorrect report has been submitted, then the entire stock be sealed, and Rs 50,000 penalty will be imposed on the seller," he said.

The district magistrates have also been asked to send the inspection report of each acid trader to the state home department by the seventh day of every month.

Bhatnagar said as per the rules every licence holder is required to maintain record of sale of the acid and the record of the name and address of each buyer along with the quantity be maintained.

