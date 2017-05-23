UP government recommends CBI probe into death of IAS officer

The CM has ordered constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and sought a report on the issue within three days

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday recommended a CBI probe into the death of Karnataka-cadre IAS officer Anurag Tiwari after his family members met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and expressed dissatisfaction over the handling of the investigation by the state police.

The CM has ordered constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and sought a report on the issue within three days. He also summoned doctors who performed post-mortem and all files related to the probe.

Tiwari's body was found on road, 50 metres away from State Guest House, Meerabai Marg, Hazratganj in Lucknow, on May 16 under mysterious circumstances. The IAS officer was staying at the State Guest House with his batchmate PN Singh after returning from training in Mussourie.

"We have no faith in the lopsided investigation being carried by the police and the SIT. We have briefed the CM and demanded a CBI probe. The CM has assured to look into our demand," said Mayank Tiwari, Anurag's brother, after meeting Adityanath.

Mayank alleged that Anurag's mobile was tampered with by the investigating agencies without seeking any permission from the family members. "Our statements have also been not recorded even six days after my brother's death. That shows the seriousness of the probe," he charged.

The Karnataka government had also shot off a letter to Adityanath to order a high-level probe to unravel mystery of one of their IAS officer.

The SIT team had reconstructed the death spot scene on Sunday and is likely to submit the report to the Chief Minister in a day or two. SSP Deepak Kumar said a separate probe is being carried out by the Hazratganj police which awaiting the forensic reports to complete its inquiry.