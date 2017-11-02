UP cops caught napping as B'deshi terrorist gets passport, flies to Saudi

Intelligence sources said that Khan, who belongs to the terrorist organisation Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), had been staying in Deoband for many years without raising any suspicion.

In an exposé, police in Saharanpur have found that a Bangladeshi terrorist going by the name of Zahir Khan, not only acquired government documents like Aadhaar card, but was also able to get an Indian passport verified and issued using which he was able to go perform Haj and settle in Saudi Arabia.

Intelligence sources said that Khan, who belongs to the terrorist organisation Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), had been staying in Deoband for many years without raising any suspicion. It was only after an intelligence tip-off that local police began a probe to find out that everything — the address he gave and his government documents — were all fake. It was then that their worst fears were realised, Khan had been quietly working to radicalise Muslim youth.

"So far we have found that 20 youths from Deoband and nearby areas in Saharanpur have gone missing," the intelligence official said. "We suspect they are being radicalised and trained by the ABT."

To crack down on the terror menace, Saharanpur police are now scrutinising all passports that have been verified between 2007 and 2017. Deoband MLA Brijiesh Singh said the move was not directed at any community and appealed locals to maintain calm.

"Only people who have made passports illegally need to worry. Those who have followed the law have nothing to fear," he said.

In August this year, the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested a Bangladeshi national named Abdullah Al-Mamon who was a member of ABT as well. Abdullah, who was arrested along with a youth named Faizan Ahmad, had been staying in Deoband for several years before his arrest from Muzaffarnagar.

Sources said that Faizan had been acting as a middleman in bringing radicalised youth to Abdullah who then trained them for jihad.