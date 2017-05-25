UP CM Yogi Adityanath determined to eliminate Japanese encephalitis

When Yogi Adityanath first became the member of Parliament in Lucknow on May 24, 1998, he raised the issue of Japanese encephalitis in the parliament and had drawn the attention of the entire country. He had continuously tried for its prevention, but neither the central government helped nor the UP government paid any heed to the matter. Due to this, for the past 20 years, Japanese encephalitis has taken th elives of thousands of children.

However, when the Modi government came to power in 2014, it started working on the proposals made by Yogi Adityanath and made efforts to prevent the epidemic. Now, with Yogi Adityanath commanding Uttar Pradesh, the elimination of this epidemic is at the top of his agenda.

The Yogi government is going to start the biggest vaccination campaign in 38 districts of Uttar Pradesh from May 25 until June 1, 2017, under which vaccination of approximately 88 lakh children is the target. The Central government has sent 1 crore vaccines for this cause. For the past 30 years, due to this disease, approximately 15,000 children have died, but the government had not taken concrete steps to its complete end.

Yogi Adityanath, along with Kalraj Mishra, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, will launch this campaign in Kushinagar on May 25. In fact, ministers of 38 districts will be present at the programme.

Earlier, this campaign was to start only in 18 districts, but Yogi Adityanath directed the health departments to start it in 38 districts. In order to run this campaign effectively, the Central government has also sought the assistance of approximately Rs 22 crore. Instructions have been issued to doctors posted in these districts to stay under 24-hour duty and they have been asked not to take leave on that day.