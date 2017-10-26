UP CM to set up call centre for public grievances

With a view to establishing a direct connect with the masses, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to set-up a 500-seater 24x7 Call Centre for a quick redressal of public grievances.

The cabinet gave a nod to a proposal to this effect. Known as 'CM Helpline', the new public grievances redressal and feedback system will be in addition to the Jansuwai Kendra portal already run by the state government.

BJP spokesperson and state energy minister Srikant Sharma said that the CM Helpline would act as a complaint mechanism, mainly focusing on issues that were being ignored by the officials at the district and local levels.

The helpline would reportedly be monitored directly by the chief minister and his sectretariat. The Call Centre would be operated in two eight-hour shifts— 7 am to 11 pm and 11 pm to 7 am.

Sharma said that guidelines have already been drafted and will be circulated to the public, head of all government departments, officials and babus so that they attend to the public grievances on priority.

"The BJP government has accorded top priority to addressing public complaints at all levels. Complaints being lodged at the CM Helpline would mean that officials are showing laxity in their duties and would be dealt accordingly," he added.