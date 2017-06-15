'UP CM's will power will realise Ram temple in Ayodhya'

Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peeth Swami Adhokshyajanand today said that construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be made possible due to the "strong will power" of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"However, no politics should be brought in the matters of religion," the seer told reporters here.

Adhokshyajanand took a bath in the holy Ramkund (pond) in river Godavari and later paid his obeisance at the temple of Lord Shiva in nearby Trimbakeshwar.

He said pollution of the river is a matter of concern.

