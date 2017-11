At least 30 people, mostly women, were injured when a truck carrying them overturned as it crossed a ditch near Punthad village in Baghpat district, police said.

Nearly 100 people were on the truck heading to a brick kiln in Kothra village in Baghpat district where they worked as labourers. The accident happened last evening.

Ten of the injured had to be admitted to hospital. The truck driver escaped from the spot after the accident, the police added.